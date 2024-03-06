Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 52 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.85. The stock had a trading volume of 276,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.14. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.