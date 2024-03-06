Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 3,855 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Franklin Covey accounts for about 1.2% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE FC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 27,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,369. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

