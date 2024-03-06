Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 271.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD traded up $29.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,316.85. 47,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,104. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,201.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,137.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

