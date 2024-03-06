Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 314,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Ouster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 543.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Stock Up 6.8 %

Ouster stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,276. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ouster

About Ouster

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.