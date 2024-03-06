NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 177,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $28,785. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter worth about $25,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,645,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 470,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter worth about $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter worth about $2,903,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

