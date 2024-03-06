Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.0 %

KFY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,186. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

