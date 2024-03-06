SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Lifted by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 3.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.24 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

