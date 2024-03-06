KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $412,645.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004032 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.95 or 0.99879743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00144606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00751671 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $388,036.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

