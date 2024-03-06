The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

