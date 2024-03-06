Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $40,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.