L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.66% of L3Harris Technologies worth $216,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

