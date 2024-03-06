Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.