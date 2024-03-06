Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,460 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. 1,977,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

