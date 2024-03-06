Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 953,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,458. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

