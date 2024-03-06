Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,369,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.41% of Equity Residential worth $315,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 346.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $193,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

