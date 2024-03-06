Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PSA opened at $279.51 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

