The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $163.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,428. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

