Old North State Trust LLC Invests $233,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. State Street Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.37. 845,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

