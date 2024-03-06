Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.84. 14,825,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,619,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $207.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

