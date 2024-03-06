SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,105,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 426,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,424. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

