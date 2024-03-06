Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

AMP stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.08. 111,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,845. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $417.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

