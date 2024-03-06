Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $13.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,698.02. 58,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,447.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,170.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,502.17 and a 1 year high of $2,733.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

