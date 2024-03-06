Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 150,059 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 22,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

