Old North State Trust LLC Buys 81 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.79. 256,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $537.26.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

