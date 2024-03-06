Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 28th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

TSE DIV traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,289. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69.

DIV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

