GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.22. GDS shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 245,928 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

