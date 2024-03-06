Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $68.23

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.23, but opened at $64.43. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 109,915 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm's revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

