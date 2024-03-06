Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $22.26

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $23.48. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 12,298,409 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

