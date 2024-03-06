Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 394,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

