European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.87. European Wax Center shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 261,914 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The firm has a market cap of $952.21 million, a PE ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

