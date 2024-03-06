Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down to $38.34

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.34, but opened at $35.30. Viper Energy shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 1,446,008 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

