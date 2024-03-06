Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.14. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,155,322 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WVE
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences
In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,228,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wave Life Sciences
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.