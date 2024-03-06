Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.14. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,155,322 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -1.16.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,228,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

