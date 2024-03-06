Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $12.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 214,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 16.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $787.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 541,171 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 914,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

