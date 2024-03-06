Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.44. Super Group shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 179,695 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

