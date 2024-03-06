Schroder Investment Management Group Has $149.30 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $149,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.95. 1,097,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,359. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

