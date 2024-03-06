SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.22. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 10,510,227 shares traded.

SOUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

