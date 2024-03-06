ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $31.19. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACM Research shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 320,399 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

