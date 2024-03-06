Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 780,662 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $153,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,638,976 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,548,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,740,438. The firm has a market cap of $336.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

