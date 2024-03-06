Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $34.31

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $30.36. Foot Locker shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 5,491,164 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.84.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Foot Locker by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.