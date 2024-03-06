AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,405. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.19%.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

