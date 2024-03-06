AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
Shares of AB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,405. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
