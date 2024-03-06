Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 11,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 1,252,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.