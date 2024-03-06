AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) Declares Interim Dividend of $2.04

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.035 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $1.94.
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.
About AMP
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMP
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.