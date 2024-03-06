Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
Australian Finance Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,092.48.
About Australian Finance Group
