Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

NYSE:ALX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.87. 893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Further Reading

