SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.16

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.16 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 2249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

