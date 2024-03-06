Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Qualitas’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 48.70 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Get Qualitas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($35,714.29). In related news, insider Andrew Schwartz 2,016,053 shares of Qualitas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. Also, insider JoAnne Stephenson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($35,714.29). Insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Qualitas Company Profile

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.