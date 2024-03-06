Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Increases By 11.8%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

ARCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,306. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

