iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.98

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 58177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,713,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

