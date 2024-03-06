Platinum Investment Management Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:PTM)

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Platinum Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles, pension and profit sharing plans, corporations. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients.

