Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Globe International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Globe International

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and hard goods for the board sports, street fashion, outdoor, and work wear markets in Australasia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, It's Now Cool, X/DMG, DOT BOARDS, MILKBAR BIKES, and Impala Skate.

